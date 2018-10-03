Dr. John Jaquish Talks Improving Your Strength, Posture and Bone Density With Osteostrong

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The founder of OsteoStrong, Dr. John Jaquish joined us live to tell us all about Osteostrong and their new location in LA. OsteoStrong is not a gym, diet, supplement, pharmaceutical, or a medical treatment. OsteoStrong is a unique place where you can go to improve your overall health by focusing on the one thing we all have in common: a skeletal system. In just ten minutes a week, the patented OsteoStrong equipment strengthens the foundation of your body by improving bone density for better posture, balance and athletic performance with reduced joint and back pain.

OsteoStrongLA is located at:

12712 Washington Blvd

Los Angeles, CA 90066

For more info, you can click here or follow them on Instagram: @osteostrongla.