Driver Suspected of DUI After Swerving Into Crowd, Injuring 4 in West Hollywood

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

A driver with a Lyft sticker on his vehicle was arrested on suspicion of DUI Wednesday morning after swerving into a crowd outside the Whisky A Go Go in West Hollywood, an official said.

The crash occurred around midnight at the night club located near the intersection of North Clark Street and Sunset Boulevard.

Shane Hunter, a band member who was among those hit, was at the scene Wednesday morning and described the incident.

“We were just outside taking a break and talking,” Hunter said. “We just looked up and saw a car coming off of San Vicente way to fast … We all just started running,” he said.

Hunter and three others were unable to get out of the way however and were struck by the vehicle.

Two of the victims were transported to a local hospital with minor injuries, Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department Lt. Mancitas said.

“We’re all fine,” Hunter said. “Just abrasions and bruises … It’s amazing … happy to be alive,” he said.

The driver, whose vehicle displayed a Lyft sticker in the window, was taken into custody following the crash. There were no passengers in the vehicle, Mancitas said.

Authorities could not confirm whether the driver worked for Lyft.

A spokesperson for the Sheriff’s Department later said the driver was booked on suspicion of DUI.