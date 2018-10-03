× Fall Storm to Bring Rain, Thunderstorms to SoCal; Prompts Mudflow Concerns

A fall storm is expected to bring rain and thunderstorms to the Southland Wednesday, prompting mudflow concerns for residents in recent burn areas.

The showers began early for San Luis Obispo and Santa Barbara counties but will be moving into the southern counties by afternoon, the National Weather Service stated.

Most areas will receive between a quarter and a half-inch of rain, according to forecasters.

Communities experiencing thunderstorms may receive up to an inch of rain.

That possibility has officials near the Holy Fire burn areas in Orange County concerned about the potential for mudflows.

“A lot of the stuff we’re doing right now is completely out of an overabundance of caution,” Orange County Fire Authority Captain Tony Bommarito said.

However, “there could be a cell that stalls over the burn area of the Holy Fire,” Bommarito said.

At high risk are the upper areas of Trabuco Canyon all the way to the Corona side in Riverside County.

Residents should log in to AlertOC.com to monitor any evacuations and look for updates, Bommarito said.

The showers are expected to dissipate late Wednesday evening, according to the Weather Service.