Firefighters Battle Overnight Blaze at Valley Village Strip Mall

Firefighters managed to quickly put out a fire at a Valley Village strip mall in the early hours Wednesday.

Firefighters responded to a report of fire in the 4800 block of Laurel Canyon around 2:30 a.m. Crews arrived to find a one-story strip mall with one unit fully engulfed in flames.

Firefighters were able to put out the fire in less than 20 minutes. There were no reported injuries, and no other buildings were damaged.

Witnesses reported hearing an explosion before the fire, but officials have not confirmed that at this time.