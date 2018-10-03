Fourth Victim in String of Deadly Attacks on Homeless in L.A., Santa Monica Dies From His Injuries

A man who was battered in Santa Monica during a spate of attacks on the region’s sprawling and vulnerable homeless population last month died of his injuries Sunday, authorities said.

The victim, who was not immediately identified, was struck in the head while sleeping in the area of 7th Street and Broadway in Santa Monica early on the morning of Sept. 24, police have said.

He was the last in a string of victims police believe were beaten by Ramon Escobar, a 47-year-old Houston man suspected of killing four men and seriously injuring four others as they slept outside in Los Angeles and Santa Monica from Sept. 8 to Sept. 24. Escobar, who is also a person of interest in the disappearance of two of his relatives in Texas, was captured by Santa Monica police shortly after the Sept. 24 attack.

Santa Monica Police Lt. Saul Rodriguez said investigators will ask the Los Angeles County district attorney’s office to file an additional murder charge against Escobar.

