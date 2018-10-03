Frank Buckley Interviews: Nate Boyer, Former Green Beret/Football Player

Nate Boyer is a former U.S Army Green Beret, Iraq and Afghanistan veteran, and former football player who in 2016 convinced then San Francisco 49ers quarterback Colin Kaepernick to kneel during his national anthem protests instead of sitting after Nate wrote an open letter (see below) to Kaepernick in the Army Times.

Nate is also co-founder of Merging Vets and Players, a non-profit created for combat veterans and former professional athletes to support each other as they transition from active duty and/or professional sports to new chapters in their lives. Nate was a five-year player for the University of Texas Longhorns who made the team after completing his active duty military service. He was also briefly signed to the Seattle Seahawks as a long-snapper.

During this podcast, Nate reveals how he ended up standing alongside Kaepernick on the field as the quarterback kneeled for the first time, and he discusses what’s happened since that day.

