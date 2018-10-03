Gang Member Sentenced to Life in Prison for Killing Man, Who He Shot 11 Times in Lancaster Street Brawl: DA

A man who authorities describe as a gang member was sentenced to life in prison Wednesday for the murder of a 21-year-old man he shot 11 times during a street brawl in Lancaster, the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office said.

Cedric Carl Burton Jr. — who prosecutors said also goes by “Dirty Devil” and “Lil Ced” — was found guilty of killing 21-year-old Brandy Houston. A jury convicted him on Sept. 12.

The murder happened on Nov. 29, 2012 following an argument Houston had with his live-in girlfriend. She had called her sister to pick her up, but instead, the sister sent her boyfriend.

Terrell Henderson, her boyfriend at the time, arrived to the home with two other men, Randy “Bam” Sullivan and Joshua Lockett, according to prosecutors who cited testimonies presented during the trial.

When the three men got there, they got into an argument with Houston, prosecutors said, and they returned hours later along with Burton.

Around a dozen people got into a street brawl when the men returned, according to prosecutors. That’s when Burton pulled the trigger and murdered Houston.

“During the fight, Burton walked through the crowd directly to Houston and shot him 11 times, killing him,” the DA’s office said in a news release, quoting a prosecutor in the case.

The other three men — Henderson, Sullivan and Lockett — are currently serving life sentences after all being found guilty of second-degree murder in 2014.

Burton had pleaded no contest to six counts of possession of a firearm by a felon before going to trial. He had also admitted the crime was carried out to further the activities of a criminal street gang, according to prosecutors.

Along with the murder charge, Burton was also convicted of the special circumstance allegation of lying in wait to commit the murder.

The jury also found true the special allegation that Burton personally shot the handgun killing Houston.

