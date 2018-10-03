× L.A. Immigrant Busted While Giving Teen Ride to Border Expected to Get Green Card

An immigration judge appears poised to cancel the deportation of an immigrant in the country illegally who was arrested near the Mexican border last year and accused of smuggling after giving a ride to a teenager he said tricked him.

Jesus Arreola Robles, now 24, said he thought he was giving a paid ride to a friend’s 17-year-old cousin the night of Feb. 12, 2017. Instead, he said the teen duped him into driving to Campo, a town east of San Diego near the border, where they were arrested by Customs and Border Protection officers.

In the end, Arreola was never charged with a crime.

During a hearing Monday, Arreola’s lawyer argued his petition for cancellation of removal before a Los Angeles-based judge with the Executive Office for Immigration Review. He successfully argued that Arreola’s parents, who are legal residents, would suffer if he could no longer help care for his severely disabled sister.

