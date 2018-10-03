LAPD Releases Video of Man Stealing Purse From Vehicle Outside Liquor Store in Wilmington

A man was caught on video stealing a purse from a woman’s vehicle parked outside a liquor store in Wilmington, Los Angeles Police Department officials said Wednesday.

Surveillance video released by the LAPD shows the man looking into the vehicle through the driver’s side window before later returning and stealing a purse. Police met with the victim just after 11:30 p.m. on Saturday after she reported the theft.

She told officers she arrived to the liquor store, located in the 800 block of the West Pacific Coast Highway, around 9:30 p.m. to drop off some things. She left the vehicle, a white SUV, unlocked.

In the video, the suspect can be seen looking into the driver’s side window before he walks away, approaching the store. The video indicates it was 9:50 p.m. at the time.

The suspect then begins to walk back towards the car, and within seconds, he is glancing in different directions as he approaches the front passenger side door. He is then seen opening the door and picking up an item from the front seat. Then, he walks away from the vehicle — going in a direction behind the SUV.

The suspect is described by LAPD as a Hispanic man with black hair who is between 25 to 30 years old and stands about 5 feet 11 inches tall, weighing about 170 pounds. He was wearing a blue shirt and blue jeans at the time of the incident.

Anyone with information can reach detectives at 310-726-7850. Anonymous tips can be sent by dialing 800-222-8477.