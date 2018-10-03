× Man Arrested in Connection to Torrance Hit-and-Run That Killed Bicyclist

Investigators on Wednesday announced they had arrested a man in connection to a hit-and-run crash in Torrance that killed a bicyclist.

Torrance police responded to an area near 227th Street and Hawthorne Boulevard around 5 a.m. on Sept. 17 after a passerby found a bicyclist down. Officers arrived and found the unresponsive bicyclist in a northbound lane of Hawthorne Boulevard and administered CPR, but were unable to save the victim.

The suspect was not at the scene.

Torrance Police said in a news release that detectives analyzed evidence left at the scene, including a damaged portion of a front bumper, and looked into “the many tips” from the public.

Wednesday, investigators located the 2009 Toyota 4Runner believed to be involved and arrested Thomas Hudson, 37, of Rancho Palos Verdes, at his home.