Man Shot Dead While Moving Out of His San Bernardino Apartment; Suspect Sought

Detectives are searching for leads after a 44-year-old man was killed outside the building where he lived in San Bernardino, police said Wednesday.

Cristobal Ruis, 44, was shot around 11:20 p.m. Tuesday while in the process of moving out of his apartment in the 3400 block of East 21st Street, San Bernardino police said in a news release.

The incident was reported to authorities via 911.

The officers who responded found Ruis on the floor of the rear unit in a triplex, suffering from a gunshot wound.

The victim was rushed to a nearby hospital, where he was pronounced dead just before midnight.

Authorities are now working to turn up information that could lead them to a suspect in the case.

Sadie Albers, a police spokesperson, told the San Bernardino Sun that although Ruis was loading up his U-Haul when he was shot, investigators don’t believe the move is related to his death.

However, there’s no evidence of a struggle leading up to the shooting, and the motive remains unclear, she added.

Anyone with information on the case can contact Detective Cunningham at 909-384-5745 or Sgt. Kokesh at 909-384-5613.