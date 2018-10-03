Man’s Body Found Outside Irwindale Business, LASD Investigating

A man’s body was found in the driveway of a business in Irwindale on Wednesday morning, police reported.

The unresponsive man was believed to be a patron at the Clean Energy Station, located at 56040 Peck Road, and was found around 6:11 a.m., Irwindale police Sgt. Rudy Gatto told KTLA.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene. His death was being investigated by the Los Angele County Sheriff’s Department’s Homicide Bureau, Gatto said.

Peck Road was closed northbound at Foothill Transit Driveway.

No other information was released.

KTLA’s Steve Granado contributed to this story.