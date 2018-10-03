× Oklahoma Mom and Daughter Reported Missing in Los Angeles Found Safe

An Oklahoma mother and her daughter reported missing have been found safe, police confirmed on Wednesday.

Los Angeles Police Department issued an alert on Facebook on Sept. 26 asking for the public’s help in locating Amanda Kay Key and her 11-year-old daughter Haley Marie Vilven, after the two hadn’t been heard from since Sept. 15.

Key, 40, who has been diagnosed with bipolar disorder, and her daughter were traveling from Oklahoma when they disappeared. Police said they were seen at a train station in the city El Monte on Sept. 16.

On Wednesday, police said the two have been located safe.