Couple Faces Death Penalty in Murder, Torture of 10-Year-Old Anthony Avalos in Lancaster: DA

A mother and her boyfriend were facing the death penalty in the murder and torture of a 10-year-old boy in Lancaster, prosecutors announced Wednesday.

Heather Maxine Barron, 29, and Kareem Ernesto Leiva, 32, pleaded not guilty on Wednesday to amended charges including a special circumstance allegation that the murder of the woman’s son, Anthony Avalos, was intentional and involved torture, according to the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office.

In addition to one count of murder and torture in Avalos’ death, prosecutors filed one count of child abuse against the pair for allegedly beating the boy’s younger brother.

The amended complaint made Barron and Leiva eligible for the death penalty, prosecutors said.

Both defendants appeared stoic and downcast as they sat in the courtroom. Leiva kept his gaze trained on the ground nearly the entire time, while Barron silently stared ahead at the proceedings.

Authorities who responded to the family’s Lancaster home in the 1100 block of East Avenue K on June 20 had the boy transported to a hospital, where he died the following day.

The defendants tortured Avalos in the days leading up to his death, prosecutors alleged.

Barron and Leiva were scheduled to return to court on Nov. 27.

If convicted as charged, the couple could receive the death penalty or be sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole. The District Attorney’s Office said it has yet to decide whether prosecutors would seek the death penalty.

