Pomona Man Arrested After Allegedly Stabbing His Father to Death With a Kitchen Knife

A Pomona man has been accused of fatally stabbing his father with a kitchen knife, police said Wednesday.

The incident occurred about 9:30 a.m. Tuesday morning along Blackbird Lane, according to Pomona police officials.

Sergio Valdes, 43, assaulted his father in an unprovoked attack and allegedly stabbed his father multiple times with a kitchen knife he had armed himself with.

The victim, Ernesto Valdes, 71, was taken to Pomona Valley Hospital Medical Center, where he eventually died, police said.

Responding officers searched the area and arrested the suspect a short distance from the crime scene.

Police are investigating a possible motive behind the crime, and no further details about the incident have been released.