Public Defender Accuses O.C. Sheriff’s Department of Conspiracy in Illegally Recorded Attorney-Inmate Phone Calls

An Orange County public defender this week lodged allegations in court documents that the Sheriff’s Department and a contractor that oversees the jail phone system conspired to record and listen in on over 1,000 phone calls between inmates and their attorneys.

Assistant Public Defender Scott Sanders’ claims are detailed in a 48-page motion filed Tuesday in Orange County Superior Court on behalf of Justin Steven Weisz, who is facing burglary and other charges in connection with a car theft in February. The motion seeks discovery in the case related to any of Weisz’s jail phone calls to his attorney that were recorded or accessed by law enforcement.

No phone calls from Weisz are listed in a document detailing the recorded calls provided by the Orange County Sheriff’s Department, a list that Sanders says is incomplete.

Through the discovery request, Sanders is trying to show that the Sheriff’s Department and its contractor, Global Tel Link, doctored or failed to provide a complete list of phone calls between jail inmates and their attorneys that were recorded from 2015 through early this year.

