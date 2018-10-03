Retired LAPD Detective Charged With Assault With a Semi-Automatic Firearm After Dispute in South L.A. Parking Lot: DA

A retired Los Angeles Police Department detective was charged with assault with a semi-automatic firearm Wednesday after allegedly pointing a loaded gun at a person trying to intervene when he got into a dispute at a South L.A. parking lot last month, the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office said.

Charles Gerald Tizano allegedly got into an altercation with a driver blocking the exit of a parking lot located at West Adams Boulevard and South Broadway in the Historic South-Central neighborhood on Sept. 6, according to prosecutors.

The 70-year-old former detective allegedly pointed a loaded semi-automatic handgun at a bystander who tried to intervene, prosecutors said.

The case remains under investigation by the LAPD while prosecutors have requested Tizano’s bail be set at $125,000.

He is scheduled to be arraigned on Friday. The charge also includes an allegation of personally using a firearm, prosecutors said.

If convicted, Tizano faces a maximum possible sentence of 19 years in state prison.