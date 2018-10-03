Surveillance Video Shows Driver Sought in Hit-and-Run That Severely Injured Pedestrian: LAPD

Police are asking for the public’s help in identifying a driver who left the scene of a South L.A. hit-and-run last month that left a 35-year-old man severely injured.

Surveillance video released by the Los Angeles Police Department on Wednesday shows the driver walking through a parking lot in the area of Central Avenue and 43rd Place on Sept. 29 around 4:45 p.m. The driver, who was behind the wheel of either a Toyota 4-Runner or Sequoia, was seen exiting the parking lot of the Family Farm Market and striking a man who was crossing the street in a crosswalk.

The driver did not stop and instead fled the scene without trying to help the victim. He was described as a Hispanic man, between the ages of 30 and 40, wearing a gray baseball cap.

The vehicle was described as a gray, late-model Toyota 4-Runner or Sequoia, with front end damage.

The victim was taken to a local hospital with severe injuries the day of the hit-and-run, but has since been released.

Anyone with information about the driver or the hit-and-run was asked to call Central Traffic Division at 213-833-3713.