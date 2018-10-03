BREAKING: Pair Faces Death Penalty for Murder, Torture of 10-Year-Old Anthony Avalos: DA

Suspicious Envelopes Turned Over to FBI Contained Castor Seeds, Pentagon Says

Posted 12:11 PM, October 3, 2018, by
U.S. Defense Department personnel, wearing protective suits, screen mail as it arrives at a U.S. government facility near the Pentagon in Washington, D.C. on Oct. 2, 2018. (Credit: THOMAS WATKINS/AFP/Getty Images)

A Pentagon spokeswoman says the suspicious substance found in envelopes turned over to the FBI contained the substance from which the poison ricin is derived, but not ricin itself.

Dana W. White, the chief Pentagon spokeswoman, told reporters traveling with Defense Secretary Jim Mattis in Brussels that the substance was castor seeds.

On Tuesday, Pentagon officials said two envelopes that had been suspected of containing ricin were isolated at a Pentagon mail screening facility, then sent to the FBI. They said one envelope was addressed to Mattis, the other to the chief of the U.S. Navy, Adm. John Richardson.

An envelope addressed to Donald Trump also contained a substance suspected to be ricin,  a law enforcement source had told CNN.

No one was injured.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, if castor seeds are swallowed the released ricin can cause injury.

 

