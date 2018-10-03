Teachers Union Demands Transparency From LAUSD Leadership as Contract Negotiations Heat Up

Teachers in the Los Angeles Unified School District are expressing their frustration over talks for a new labor contract, calling out the agency's superintendent as the discussions continued Wednesday afternoon. Kareen Wynter reports for the KTLA 5 News at 6 on Oct. 3, 2018.
