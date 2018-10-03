× Teen Dies at Northridge Hospital After Being Shot: LAPD

An 18-year-old man died after being transported to a hospital in Northridge with gunshot wounds Tuesday night, officials said.

Los Angeles Police Department officers responded to Northridge Hospital Medical Center about 9:50 p.m. for a homicide investigation.

It is unknown where the victim was shot, but he was taken to the hospital where he died. He was only described as being 18.

It is unknown if the shooting is gang related, but the investigation is ongoing.

Video from the scene showed several police units outside the hospital and detectives discussing the investigation.

No further details have been released.

KTLA’s Alberto Mendez contributed to this story.