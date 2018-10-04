21-Year-Old Man Arrested After Victim Fatally Stabbed on Santa Monica Park Bench: Police

A 21-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of murder after a male victim was fatally stabbed at a Santa Monica park while he was possibly asleep, authorities said Thursday.

The victim was discovered at Tongva Park, located at 1615 Ocean Ave., just after 8:10 p.m. Wednesday when police responded to an assault with a deadly weapon call, according to a Santa Monica Police Department news release.

He was found with a single stab wound to the abdomen, the release stated.

Paramedics transported the wounded male to a local hospital, where he died a short time later. Authorities have not released his name or age.

Officers detained a suspect, identified as Joseph Ramirez Perez, after they saw him running away from the scene, police said.

He was subsequently arrested and booked on suspicion of murder and assault with a deadly weapon., according to the release.

Authorities said the victim was possibly sleeping on the park bench before the deadly assault, and a motive for the stabbing is not yet known.

Perez is being held on $2 million bail as police prepare to present the case to the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office, which will determine whether to file charges against the suspect, according to the release.

The incident remains under investigation and anyone with information is asked to call Detective Goodwin at 310-458-8942, Detective J. Rodriguez at 310-458-2233, or Santa Monica police at 310-458-8491.