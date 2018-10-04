52 Arrested in California Crackdown on Illegal Marijuana Farming

A crackdown on illegal cannabis grows resulted in the arrest of 52 individuals across the state, officials said.

Agents eradicated more than 614,000 plants in over 254 illegal marijuana farms across the state, as well as seized 110 weapons.

California Attorney General Xavier Becerra announced the arrests on Thursday.

There have been about 127,000 plants uprooted in Southern California as well as 47 illicit grows eliminated, 23 arrests and 13 weapons seized.

During the 12-week operation, four groups of investigators targeted the following Southern California counties: Los Angeles, San Diego, San Bernardino, Riverside, Imperial, Kern, Ventura, Santa Barbara and San Luis Obispo.

This year’s Campaign Against Illegal Marijuana Planting (CAMP) results are a great example of our multi-agency effort to hold accountable individuals who damage our public lands and hurt our communities. https://t.co/NzWG0uOaXC pic.twitter.com/lEv5mDY4Un — Xavier Becerra (@AGBecerra) October 4, 2018

The arrests are a result of the Campaign Against Marijuana Planting Program, the largest illegal cannabis eradication program in the nation.

The program’s teams protected public resources against misuse, and public land and water from illegal pesticides over the course of the operation, a press release said.

Federal and state prosecutors say they are concerned with the over growth of illegal marijuana farms. They say many have been in remote forests and parks and are tied to Mexico-based drug cartels.

“This year’s results put an exclamation point behind California’s multi-agency illegal cannabis campaign, holding accountable individuals who damage our public lands and hurt our communities,” Becarra said.

