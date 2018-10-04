× Man Sought in Punching, Dragging of 22-Year-Old College Student in Isla Vista

Authorities are searching for a man who assaulted a 22-year-old college student in Isla Vista early Wednesday morning.

The attack occurred about 12:15 a.m. as the Santa Barbara City College student was walking near the southwest corner of Camino Pescadero and Picasso Road, the Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Office stated.

A man emerged from the bushes and began punching the victim in the face. He then grabbed her hair and covered her mouth while attempting to pull her toward the bushes, the Sheriff’s Office stated.

The victim screamed and fought back as the attacker attempted to pull her shirt off. She was finally able to escape after scratching and punching the man.

The woman ran home and contacted a friend who then called 911.

Authorities searched the area where the incident occurred but were not able to locate the man.

The attacker was described as a man in his 20s with a thin build. He stands about 5 feet 9 inches tall with dark skin and dark facial hair. He was wearing a dark hoodie over his head and dark pants.

Anyone with information was asked to contact the Sheriff’s Office at 805-681-4150. Those who wish to remain anonymous can call 805-681-4171.