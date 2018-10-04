Woman Hospitalized After Crashing Into Power Pole, Tree in Duarte Area

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

A woman is in the hospital Thursday after crashing into a power pole in the Duarte area overnight.

The solo-vehicle crash occurred just before midnight on the border of Monrovia and Duarte.

The driver lost control of her vehicle near and crashed into the power pole and a tree near the intersection of Mountain Avenue and Huntington Drive.

Power lines from the pole went down as a result of the crash, Monrovia Police Department Lt. Loy said.

The driver, an unidentified woman, was taken to a local hospital with minor injuries.

The incident is being investigated as a possible DUI, Loy said.

Huntington Drive is expected to remain closed until about 3 p.m.

A Southern California Edison crew was at the scene repairing the damage.