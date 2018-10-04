Woman Hospitalized After Crashing Into Power Pole, Tree in Duarte Area

A woman is in the hospital Thursday after crashing into a power pole in the Duarte area overnight.
The solo-vehicle crash occurred just before midnight on the border of Monrovia and Duarte.
The driver lost control of her vehicle near and crashed into the power pole and a tree near the intersection of Mountain Avenue and Huntington Drive.
Power lines from the pole went down as a result of the crash, Monrovia Police Department Lt. Loy said.
The driver, an unidentified woman, was taken to a local hospital with minor injuries.
The incident is being investigated as a possible DUI, Loy said.
Huntington Drive is expected to remain closed until about 3 p.m.
A Southern California Edison crew was at the scene repairing the damage.