Corona Police Searching For Man Who Grabbed Elementary Student Walking Home

Corona police are asking for help in the search for a man who grabbed and squeezed an elementary student as she was walking home on Thursday.
The incident happened at about 2:10 p.m. in the area of Auburndale Street and River Road, the Police Department said in a tweet.
The man is described as black, about 5 foot 9 inches tall with a thin build.
He fled the area west on River Road after getting into a dark-blue sedan that was parked near where he grabbed the girl.
No further details were available.
Anyone who has information or witnessed the incident can call 951-736-2330.
33.902954 -117.577764