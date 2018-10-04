Corona Police Searching For Man Who Grabbed Elementary Student Walking Home

Corona police are asking for help in the search for a man who grabbed and squeezed an elementary student as she was walking home on Thursday.

The incident happened at about 2:10 p.m. in the area of Auburndale Street and River Road, the Police Department said in a tweet.

If anyone has information, please call the Corona Police Department at 951-736-2330, option 3. pic.twitter.com/hrOPvJjtr8 — Corona Police Dept. (@CoronaPD) October 4, 2018

The man is described as black, about 5 foot 9 inches tall with a thin build.

He fled the area west on River Road after getting into a dark-blue sedan that was parked near where he grabbed the girl.

No further details were available.

Anyone who has information or witnessed the incident can call 951-736-2330.