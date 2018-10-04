× Family of Trader Joe’s Employee Fatally Shot by LAPD Officer in Silver Lake Files Wrongful Death Claim

The father and brother of Melyda Corado, the 27-year-old store manager killed by a police officer’s bullet at a Trader Joe’s in Silver Lake, have filed claims for damages with the city.

The claims, which allege excessive force, wrongful death and other violations, are a necessary step before suing in the courts.

John Taylor, an attorney for the Corados, said the claims were filed Thursday because the Los Angeles Police Department has not provided the family with all of the videos surrounding the shooting.

“The city has forced us to file the claims to take steps to get questions answered about how their daughter was killed,” Taylor said.

