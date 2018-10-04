Firefighters Battle Fire at Abandoned Church in University Park

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Los Angeles firefighters battled a blaze at a church in University Park on Thursday morning.

The blaze was reported about 6:25 a.m. at 720 West Washington Boulevard in the South Los Angeles neighborhood. Firefighters were still at the scene more than an hour later.

The 2-story, 19,811 square-foot church was described as being abandoned, but the address is for LA Thanksgiving Church, which appears to remains operational.

The church was built in 1924 and was a mortuary before it housed places of worship, according to the Los Angeles Fire Department.

Responding firefighters were met with heavy flames and were attacking the blaze on the roof.

The blaze was burning near the 10 Freeway, and smoke was wafting over to the highway, aerial video from Sky5 showed. Smoke from the blaze could be seen for miles.