Gunman Sought in Jewelry Robbery at Pasadena Macy’s

Police in Pasadena are hoping the public can help them track down a gunman who carried out an armed robbery at the jewelry counter of a Macy’s department store over the weekend.

The heist took place about 7 p.m. at the store, 401. S. Lake Ave., Pasadena Police Department officials said in a written statement.

A man approached the jewelry clerk and asked to see several items, police said.

“As the items were being scanned for purchase, the suspect produced a silver-colored handgun,” the statement said. “He pointed the handgun at the victim and demanded the items be placed in a black bag already in his possession.”

The robber fled with about $6,000 worth of jewelry, police said.

He was described as a black man in his 20s, about 5 feet 10 inches tall, about 155 pounds, with blak hair worn in a bun. He wore a white-and-pink striped shirt and a red bandanna his head.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Pasadena police at 626-744-4241. Tips may also be submitted anonymously to L.A. Regional Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477.