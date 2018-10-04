L.A. County Sheriff’s Sergeant, 3 Deputies Place on Leave as Authorities Investigate Fight at Party

A Los Angeles County sheriff’s sergeant and three deputies have been placed on paid administrative leave as part of an internal investigation into an incident last week.

Sgt. Mike Hernandez and deputies Rafael Munoz, Gregory Rodriguez and David Silverio were off duty at the time of the incident Sept. 28, department spokeswoman Nicole Nishida said.

The episode involved a fight between lawmen at a party hosted by deputies from the East Los Angeles station, said sources with knowledge of the altercation.

No arrests were made, Nishida said.

