Letter Containing Racial Slur Directed at Principal Found at San Bernardino Elementary School

San Bernardino school district officials are meeting with parents Thursday after the discovery of a letter containing a racial slur directed at a black principal.

The anonymous letter, directed at Lankershim Elementary School Principal Crecia Robinson, was placed in a staff room mailbox Tuesday, according to the San Bernardino City Unified School District. Administrators notified the district, and a multiagency investigation was immediately launched.

“Although the letter didn’t directly threaten physical harm to any staff or students, the contents of the letter were disturbing, unacceptable and sufficiently threatened the climate and culture of Lankershim Elementary School,” district Supt. Dale Marsden said in a letter to parents.

Following discovery of the letter, Robinson elected to take another administrative position in the district, for her “health and well-being,” Marsden said.

