Litter of Puppies, 2 Abandoned Dogs Found at Santa Barbara County Marijuana Grow Site Where Detective Adopted Sick Pooch

Two abandoned dogs and a litter of puppies were uncovered at the same marijuana grow where another sick puppy was found during a law enforcement raid last week in San Barbara County, officials said Thursday.

Deputies returned Wednesday to the site where they seized and destroyed $2.7 million worth of weed in the Cuyama Valley, north of Los Padres National Forest, after fielding a report that two dogs were staying there, the Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Department said in a news release.

Officials found the pair of pooches were a male and female, and the female looked as if she had just given birth. Then, the deputies discovered a camping tent that was left there had a litter of 10 newborn puppies inside.

One of the puppies had been stillborn, but the mother and rest of the dogs appeared to be in good shape, officials said. All 11 surviving dogs were loaded into a van to be taken for treatment.

While in transit, the new mother delivered another healthy pup, and she gave birth to a 12th shortly after she was checked in at the Santa Maria Animal Center.

The puppies and mom have since been transferred to a foster home. They will stay together until the puppies are weaned ready for adoption, which officials said is expected to be sometime in early December.

The mother will also be available for adoption after she is spayed.

“Mom is taking exceptional care of her puppies,” Stacy Silva of the Santa Maria Animal Center said in the sheriff’s news release. “The puppies are nursing well and are growing fast. They have already grown since they arrived.”

The male dog that was recovered is also doing well and will be put up for adoption after a holding period, officials said.

The 3-month-old puppy that was found last week has already been adopted — by one of the detectives who found him.

The dog had been described as lethargic and unfed, but authorities said Thursday he’s also in good health and enjoying life with his new family.

Anyone interested in adoption any of the dogs or puppies should visit www.sbcanimalservices.org and complete an adoption interest survey.