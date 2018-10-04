Most Popular Family on Instagram

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

3-year old twins, Mila and Emma and their older sister 15-year old Kaitlin joined us live to talk about their rise to fame on Instagram. The Stauffers rose to fame when 2-year old Mila starred in the family's first viral video, in which she lamented about Valentine’s Day. The video, then posted to Facebook, racked up 31 million views and was shared over 841,000 times. Katie Stauffer, Mila's mom, now posts all her family's content on Instagram, where they are the most-followed family. Kris Jenner, Debra Messing and Emma Roberts are a few of the family's famous fans. For more info on Mila and Emma, you can follow them on Instagram @KCStauffer or you can watch their new YouTube channel.

Mila and Emma Stauffer host PLATFORM LA's Pumpkin Patch all October-long, which will include fun and games for children ages 10 and younger. Attractions include hay barrel maze, blow-up side, arts & crafts, face painting, balloon artists, petting zoo - including an adorable baby alpaca, pop-up shops and more. The patch will be open every day in October, Monday through Friday from 12pm to 6 pm; and Saturday and Sunday from 10am to 6pm. You can meet Mila and Emma during one of their meet and greet sessions Saturday October 6th 1pm-4pm, Saturday October 13th 1pm-4pm and Saturday October 20th 1pm-4pm. Entry during the week is $5. Friday through Sunday, the fare is $10. Tickets may be purchased ahead of time online or at Import News at PLATFORM. Valet and self-parking is available onsite.