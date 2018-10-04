× Mother of Children Killed in Boyle Heights Crash Involving Deputy Sues Sheriff’s Dept.

The mother of two boys killed in Boyle Heights last year after a Los Angeles County sheriff’s deputy crashed into a group of pedestrians has filed a lawsuit against the Sheriff’s Department.

The deputy driving the vehicle acted recklessly and carelessly when she accelerated through a red light without activating her sirens, the suit says, ultimately injuring seven people and killing Maria Veronica Solis Munoz’s two young sons in the Eastside neighborhood.

On Nov. 16, 2017, Deputy Vincent Moran was training Deputy Carrie Esmeralda Robles-Placencia when a call came in about shots fired, prompting the training deputy to accelerate to the scene.

Jose Luis Hernandez, 7, and Marcos Hernandez, 9, were walking home from school with their mother near Indiana Street and Whittier Boulevard when the deputy’s vehicle “caused a collision that set off a chain of events leading to the collision of her vehicle with the bodies of Ms. Solis and her decedent children,” the lawsuit says.

