‘Off The Hook’ Santa Monica Seafood Festival
-
Volunteers Gather at Santa Monica for Coastal Cleanup Day
-
Volunteers Take Part in Heal the Bay’s Coastal Cleanup Day
-
Los Angeles Food and Wine Festival Preview With Tiffani Thiessen
-
Electric Scooter Pilot Program Launches in Santa Monica
-
Assault Victim Found Unconscious in Santa Monica Days After Fatal Beating Under Pier; Man Arrested Also Accused in L.A. Killings
-
-
Man Found Beaten to Death Under Santa Monica Pier Was Sleeping After Fishing Trip, Not Homeless, Family Says
-
Suspect Arrested After Man Found Dead Outside Saint John’s Health Center in Santa Monica
-
21-Year-Old Man Arrested After Victim Fatally Stabbed on Santa Monica Park Bench: Police
-
Punta Cabras Taqueria and Restaurant With Daniel Snukal and Mark Mittleman
-
Suspect Arrested in Unprovoked Baseball Bat Beatings That Left 2 Homeless Men Dead in Downtown L.A.
-
-
Deadly Beatings Targeting the Homeless in L.A., Santa Monica Leave a Fourth Victim Dead
-
Celebrating Ginger’s Birthday With Sushi Roku
-
Man Linked to Deadly Beatings in Downtown L.A. and Santa Monica, Disappearance of Relatives in Texas Was Deported 6 Times