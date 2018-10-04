Officials Release Surveillance Video Connected to Fatal Shooting of Father in South L.A.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Los Angeles County Sheriff's officials on Thursday released surveillance video of the moments leading up to the fatal shooting of a South L.A. father earlier this year in hopes of finding witnesses who can help the solve the crime.

Frank Douglas, 26, had spent Valentine's Day night with his daughter at his girlfriend's house in the 300 block of East 139th Street in Willowbrook.

He was warming up his car before heading to work the following morning when he was shot to death through the window, Lt. Derrick Alfred said.

“We have to assume Frank never saw it coming," Alfred said at a news conference Thursday.

Authorities don't have much of a suspect description and do not know what the motive behind the shooting is. The victim worked as an inspector at a refinery in Torrance and did not appear to have issues with anyone. Authorities do not believe the incident was gang related.

Video released Thursday shows a vehicle of interest circulating the block where Douglas had parked his car. Another video shows the moments leading up to the shooting and the suspect running away.

“Clearly the suspect waited for Frank to exit that residence," Detective Dean Camarillo said. He added that the victim and the suspect may have known each other and that investigators have "fresh leads" on the case.

Douglas' mother, Monique Watson, said her only son was known for his kindness, big heart and "big Kool-Aid smile."

"This action left a big void in my and my family's heart," she said. Watson added that she keeps a charm around her neck with her son's ashes, which gives her hope that one day his killing will be solved.

She said her granddaughter cries everyday as she misses her father.

“It’s really hard to explain to her that someone she loves is no longer with us," Watson said of her granddaughter. "She really can't relate to it."

Douglas' girlfriend, Katrina Arnold, who has a daughter of her own, said through tears that the victim was her best friend.

"Please come forward," Arnold pleaded with the public. "I pray everyday that we get justice for him."

Anyone with information about the incident can call the Sheriff's Department homicide bureau at 323-890-5500.

