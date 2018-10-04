Pacific Park World Taco Eating Championship at Santa Monica Pier

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Major League Eating Representative Sam Barclay and #1-Ranked Competitive Eater In The World Joey Chestnut joined us live to tell us all about The Pacific Park World Taco-Eating Championship. This event is taking place on “National Taco Day” Thursday, Oct 4 at 4pm and will set a new world record for the number of “LA street style carnitas tacos” eaten in 8 minutes. The #1-Ranked competitive eater in the world, Joey Chestnut of San Jose, Calif., will join other top-ranked Major League Eating athletes to compete for $5,000 in prizes. Guests attending The Pacific Park World Taco-Eating Championship will enjoy $1 Tacos at Pacific Park’s Whac-A-Mole Tacos restaurant to celebrate “National Taco Day.”

