Riverside Police Seek to ID Subject in Investigation of Possible Kidnapping in Starbucks Parking Lot

Detectives seeking to identify subjects in an investigation of a possible kidnapping that took place at a Riverside Starbucks have released a photo of one of the men they say is involved.

The incident happened at the Starbucks at 3707 Arlington Avenue around 8:15 p.m. on Sept. 26, Riverside Police Officer Ryan Railsback said.

Witnesses reported seeing a van pull into the parking lot and an adult male got out, followed by two other males who were attempting to keep him inside the van.

The possible victim appeared to be trying to escape, but was forced back inside by the two possible suspects.

Investigators later located the victim, who they said is fine and no longer with the men from the van.

“We’re still trying to determine if a legitimate kidnapping happened or not,” Railsback said at the time.

The subjects are described as Hispanic adult males, who were in a late model silver minivan, possible a Dodge or Chrysler. One of the men was caught on surveillance video and is described as having longer hair, bear, and a heavy build. He was wearing a red shirt and dark pants.

If you have information about this case, you can contact Detective Brett Stennett at (951) 826-5388 or bstennett@riversideca.gov, or Detective Dave Riedeman at (951) 353-7104 or driedeman@riversideca.gov. Those wishing to remain anonymous can email rpdtips@riversideca.gov or utilize the Riverside Police Department’s mobile app “Submit a Tip” feature while referencing incident number P18182311.

The investigation is ongoing.