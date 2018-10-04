× Pomona Man Charged With Murder Following Meat Cleaver Attack On 71-Year-Old Father

Prosecutors filed a murder charge Thursday against a Pomona man accused of stabbing his 71-year-old father to death with a meat cleaver in an “unprovoked” attack, authorities said.

Sergio Valdez, 43, entered no plea during his appearance in the Pomona branch of Los Angeles County Superior Court, the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office said.

The attack took place bout 9:30 a.m. Tuesday, Pomona Police Department officials said.

“(Valdes) assaulted his father in a unprovoked attack,” police said in a statement.

Prosecutors said he grabbed a meat cleaver and stabbed his father with it numerous times. Erneso Valdes succumbed to his injuries at a hospital.

Police found the suspect in the area and arrested him in connection with the deadly stabbing, police said. A motive was not clear.

Valdes is scheduled to return to court for an arraignment hearing on Nov. 1 to answer to the charge. He faces 25 years to life in prison if convicted as charged.