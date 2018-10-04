× ‘Ray Donovan’ Actor Pooch Hall Arrested in Burbank After Allegedly Driving Under the Influence With Child on His Lap

Marion “Pooch” Hall, an actor who appears the hit Showtime show “Ray Donovan,” was arrested in Burbank Wednesday night after allegedly driving under the influence while his 2-year-old son sat on his lap, officials said.

Hall, 44, of Sherman Oaks, was arrested after a crash was reported in the 200 block of North Buena Vista Street about 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, according to the Burbank Police Department.

Witnesses saw Hall driving a Chrysler 300 and weaving in and out of traffic with a child on his lap. One witness reported seeing the child’s hands on the steering wheel, police said.

Hall eventually crashed into a parked vehicle and was detained by authorities.

Police said Hall “displayed obvious signs of alcohol intoxication and was unable to perform standardized field sobriety tests.” The child seen by witnesses was determined to be Hall’s 2-year-old son, who was not restrained.

Hall was arrested and booked on suspicion of DUI and child endangerment, police said.

No injuries were reported during the incident and the boy was released to his mother, Hall’s wife.

Hall also appeared in “Unsolved: The Murders of Tupac and and the Notorious B.I.G.” and “Suits,” according to IMDB.