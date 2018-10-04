× ‘Suge’ Knight: Judge Set to Sentence Former Rap Mogul to up to 28 Years

Onetime record producer and rap mogul Marion “Suge” Knight is scheduled to be sentenced Thursday to nearly three decades in prison for killing a man during a 2015 hit-and-run.

Four days before the scheduled start of his trial last month, the Death Row Records co-founder struck a deal with prosecutors, pleading no contest to running over and killing 55-year-old businessman Terry Carter and capping a dramatic, protracted legal saga.

The hit-and-run, which authorities say followed a dispute on the set of a commercial for the film “Straight Outta Compton,” was captured by a surveillance camera at Tam’s Burgers on Jan. 29, 2015. The video from the Compton burger stand shows Knight backing his pickup truck over one man, Cle “Bone” Sloan, who survived, pulling forward and driving over Sloan again, and then fatally striking Carter before driving off.

The former music mogul, who was out on bail in connection with a 2014 robbery case at the time, turned himself in to authorities the next day. He originally pleaded not guilty, saying he’d acted in self-defense.

