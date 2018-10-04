Suspect Arrested Sept. 17 Hit-and-Run in Hesperia That Killed Motorcyclist

A suspect has been arrested in connection with a deadly hit-and-run in Hesperia more than three weeks after the incident happened, police announced Thursday.

Jerry Romero, 29, was killed when he riding his motorcycle and was struck around 7:50 p.m. on Sept. 12 near Main Street and Cottonwood Avenue.

Emergency personnel arrived at the crash and found Romero down in the roadway near his motorcycle with significant injuries. Witnesses told police that a vehicle involved in the crash had fled the scene. Emergency personnel rendered aid to the victim, but he died at the scene.

Investigators were able to determine that the crash happened when a white SUV exited the driveway of a business and pulled directly into the path of Romero on his 2018 Harley Davidson. Romero was unable to stop, struck the SUV and was ejected.

Investigators were able to identify the suspect driver as 31-year-old Leann Nadia Ohanyon, of Hesperia.

Police said Ohanyon knowingly fled the scene of the crash and shortly after, abandoned her vehicle at a residence on C. Avenue in Hesperia.

Deputies served a search warrant at the address and recovered the vehicle as well as additional evidence.

An arrest warrant was issued for Ohanyon on suspicion of manslaughter on Sept. 13.

Ohanyon was located and arrested on Thursday.

Police noted they are continuing to investigate if anyone knowingly assisted Ohanyon in avoiding capture.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Deputy Dustin Whitson or Sergeant Doug Hubbard at the Hesperia Station.

Anonymous tips can be made at the We-Tip Hotline at 1-800-78-CRIME (27463) or wetip.com.