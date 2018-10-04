The News Director’s Office: David Begnaud, CBS News Correspondent

David Begnaud is a CBS News correspondent and former KTLA 5 News reporter. David joins Jason and Bobby to discuss his unique approach to delivering the news. He shares compelling accounts from his reporting on major events such as Occupy L.A. and his award-winning coverage of Hurricane Maria in Puerto Rico. David also recounts meeting his idol Dr. Maya Angelou at her home in North Carolina.

Episode quote

“If you’re always trying to be normal, you will never know how amazing you can be. ”

Dr. Maya Angelou

