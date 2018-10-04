× Three Men Jailed in Series of Robberies Targeting High School Students in San Bernardino

School police in San Bernardino have arrested three men they say are responsible for robbing at least six students of their jewelry as they walked home from two high schools in recent weeks.

The spate of robberies took place during September and came to an and Friday with the arrest of the three suspects across the street from Cajon High School, San Bernardino City Unified School District Police Department officials said Thursday in a written statement.

The three suspects are accused of robbing four Sierra High School students and two San Andreas High School students as they were walking home, police said.

A gun was seen during at least two of the crimes, authorities added.

Following the arrest of the three alleged robbers, “District police recovered a handgun, along with property believed to have been stolen during the robberies,” the statement said.

The arrest was the result of “dogged” investigation, police said.

“I commend our officers for doing a great job,” Sgt. John Gutierrez said. “Because of their work, led by Sgt. Alex Raya, we were able to take three men into custody and stop a dangerous robbery spree in our community.”