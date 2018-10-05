× Authorities Investigating Death of Man Found Shot in Compton

Homicide detectives were investigating the scene of a shooting that left a man dead in Compton Friday night.

The incident occurred around 5:15 p.m. in the area of Alameda Street and El Segundo Boulevard, near the border with Willowbrook, the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department said in a news release.

The victim was pronounced dead at the scene, officials said.

Aerial video showed a team of investigators remained at the location more than three hours later, processing evidence.

Barriers were set up around a silver sedan that resembled a Cadillac, with deputies combing through the rear seating area and searching around the car.

It wasn’t immediately clear whether the victim’s body had been found inside the vehicle.

Authorities were working to piece together what led up to the fatal shooting.

No further details were available.

Anyone with information can contact the sheriff’s Homicide Bureau at 323-890-5500. Anonymous tips may be submitted via Crime Stopper” at 800-222-8477 or LACrimeStoppers.org.