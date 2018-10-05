× Investigation Underway Into Fatal Shooting of Man in Maywood

Authorities are investigating a shooting that left a man death in Maywood early Friday morning.

The shooting was reported just before 2:30 a.m. in the 5600 block of Everett Avenue, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department.

A man was found with at least one gunshot wound at the scene and transported to a local hospital, where he died, the Sheriff’s Department stated.

The identity of the victim has not been released.

No description of the gunman or gunmen was immediately available.

The shooting is under investigation.

Anyone with information was asked to call the Sheriff’s Department at 323-890-5500. Those who wish to remain anonymous can contact Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477.