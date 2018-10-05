× Investigators seek witnesses in Anaheim Drive-By Shooting Believed to Be Gang-Related

Investigators are reaching out to the public for tips in a deadly drive-by shooting in Anaheim that they believe is gang-related.

Deputies responded to a report of a shooting in the 9000 block of Cerritos Avenue in incorporated Anaheim around 1:25 p.m. on Sept. 24. Upon arrival, the officers found an adult male who was shot while riding his bicycle on Cerritos Avenue.

The victim, identified as 19-year-old Victor Sanchez of Anaheim, was taken to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Investigators said they believe the shooting to be gang-related.

Detectives are now asking for anyone with information on this incident to come forward by calling the Orange County Sheriff’s Department Dispatch at 714-647-7000 and ask for the Department Commander. Anonymous tips can be submitted to Orange County Crime Stoppers at 1-855-TIP-OCCS.