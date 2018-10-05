LAPD Seek Suspect in ‘Evil’ Acid Attack on Homeless People at Mission Hills Park

Los Angeles police are searching for whoever attacked a man and woman sleeping in a Mission Hills park with “some sort of an acid.”

The attack happened shortly after midnight Sunday in Devonwood Park, where the pair have been staying nightly for some time. The man awoke to a female companion screaming in pain and running from where they were sleeping, said LAPD Officer Tony Im.

He saw burn marks on her face and arms and then realized his face also was burning, but to a lesser degree, Im said.

It is the third time in three weeks the pair has been accosted in their sleep at the same park, they told police. The first time, they said they were doused with gasoline and the second time with bleach.

