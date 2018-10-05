Man and Woman Charged in Deadly Pasadena Stabbing Suspected to Have Stemmed from Social Media Dispute

A man and woman face charges following the stabbing death of a a 22-year-old Pasadena man outside the Rose Bowl earlier this week in a dispute that originated on social media, authorities said Friday.

Miguel Castaneda, 23, of Los Angeles is accused of murder, along with the special allegation of personally using a knife, Los Angele County District Attorney’s Office spokesman Ricardio Santiago said. Valentina Rosales, 23, of Pasadena is charged with acting as an accessory to the crime after the fact.

The charges stem from the fatal stabbing of 22-year-old Demetrio Tapia Jr., 22, of Pasadena during a Monday night fight in the parking lot of the Rose Bowl, Pasadena Police Department officials said.

“Detectives have learned through investigation that suspect Castaneda and victim Tapia had engaged in a verbal dispute via social media in the days before the incident,” Pasadena police said in a written statement. “This dispute led to both suspect and victim agreeing to meet in Parking Lot K of the Rose Bowl settle this dispute, where they engaged in a physical altercation with one another, resulting in the stabbing death of victim Tapia.

Investigators arrested Castaneda in connection with the killing the following day, according to Los Angeles County booking records. Rosales was taken into custody a day later.

Officials released no information about the relationship between Castaneda and Rosales, or how they were identified as suspects in the fatal stabbing.

An arraignment hearing was scheduled Friday in the Pasadena branch of Los Angeles County Superior Court. The outcome of the hearing was not available Friday evening.

Bail has been set at $2 million for each suspect, records show.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Pasadena police at 626-744-4241. Tips may also be submitted anonymously to L.A. Regional Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477.

