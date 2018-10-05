Man Possibly Wearing ‘Dark Makeup’ Seen on Video Robbing Glendale Sprint Store

A man who was possibly wearing “dark makeup” was seen on surveillance video robbing a Spring store in Glendale in August.

Police released the video in hopes of identifying the robber.

The incident was reported about 4:45 p.m. on Aug. 22 at the store at 2027 Verdugo Boulevard. The man walked into the store wearing a bright orange vest. He ordered the employees and a customer to the back room and told them to lie on the ground. The man then removed a trash bag from his jacket and filled the bag with iPhones and Apple Watches, Glendale Police Department officials said in a news release.

The man is described as being between 5 feet 6 inches and 5 feet 10 inches and between 35 and 45 years old. He is of medium build and a dark complexion, but police said he may have been wearing dark makeup. He was wearing a light gray hoodie, jeans, gray gloves and green Adidas shoes.

Anyone with information about the incident can call 818-548-3987.